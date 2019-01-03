PPL (PPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months, shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry’s rally. PPL Corp.’s operations are subject to stringent emission regulation high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company. However, the Company is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has re-established its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP .Recent acquisition of Safari Energy could boost its earnings and diverse its revenue stream.”

Get PPL alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 3,351,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,581. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. PPL’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $694,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,556 shares of company stock worth $953,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 444.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 422.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.