PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health has outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's raised earnings per share view for 2018 instils optimism. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment is a positive. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies, which contributed substantially to the top line in recent times. Management is optimistic about the integration of Symphony Health and the introduction of Pediatric Site Network. With this buyout, PRA Health expects to enhance ability in the field of data and analytics. The company also rides high on CRO market prospects. On the flip side, escalating direct costs are a concern. For investors’ notice, management claims that the increase in direct costs was primarily related to a hike in labor-related costs, specifically in the Clinical Research segment.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an inline rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of PRAH traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,376. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

