Promis Neurosciences (PMN) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 182,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 218,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.0712727259768595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

