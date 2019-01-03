ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,081 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 696,319 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,689,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $92.93 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $129.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 69.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $10,005,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $8,298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 55.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,784 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

