ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.08 and last traded at $65.45. Approximately 2,616,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,099,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% in the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

