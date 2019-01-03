Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Puma Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of PBYI opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.14. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 301.41% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 926.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $28,212.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,650,000 after buying an additional 91,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,624,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,851,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,898,000 after buying an additional 254,855 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

