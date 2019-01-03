Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.83 ($5.53).

PURP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

In other Purplebricks Group news, insider Simon Downing bought 133,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £197,580 ($258,173.27).

Shares of PURP opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.93) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015.

