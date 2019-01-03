Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits Market Cap of $332,126.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00020761 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $33.94. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $332,126.00 and $28.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.62 or 0.12638855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 415,371 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

