Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for VF Corp (VFC) Lowered by Analyst

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a report issued on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for VF’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of VF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 102,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

