QEP Resources (QEP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “QEP Resources’ increased focus to transform itself into a Permian pure play is commendable. Of late, the company has entered into twin deals to exit Haynesville and Williston Basins and by the second half of next year, the firm plans to position itself as a leading Permian pure play. The company maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Additionally, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, increasing investors’ confidence. While being positive about QEP’s efforts to rev up its oil development drilling inventory in Permian, the current pipeline pinch and cost inflation in the shale play remains a cause of near-term concern. Further the company will also face geographical concentration risk post the divestment of all its non-Permian assets. Hence the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.12.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after acquiring an additional 254,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

