Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,082.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $17,082.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000757 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,203,948 coins and its circulating supply is 78,632,436 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

