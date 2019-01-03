Quatloo (QTL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Quatloo has a total market capitalization of $38,054.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quatloo has traded flat against the US dollar. One Quatloo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00830371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Quatloo Profile

Quatloo (QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org.

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quatloo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

