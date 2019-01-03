Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.81.

DGX traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 23,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

