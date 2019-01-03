Randgold Resources (GOLD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Randgold Resources stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Randgold Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,242,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,730,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Randgold Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,907,000 after buying an additional 266,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Randgold Resources by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after buying an additional 828,938 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Randgold Resources by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 865,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

