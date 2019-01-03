Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $262,480.00 and $2,182.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapids has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.02323108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00154720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00201049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026089 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,406,942,445 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

