RealPage (RP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RealPage from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 12,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,407. RealPage has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.27.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,603,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 915,284 shares of company stock valued at $45,690,065. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 31.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 47.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 85.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 161.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

