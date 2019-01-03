Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2019 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,497. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

