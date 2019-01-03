RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) & Entergy (ETR) Head to Head Analysis

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entergy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 5 7 0 2.58 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $88.95, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Entergy pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.07 billion 1.37 $425.35 million $7.20 11.67 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.55 N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 4.01% 16.94% 2.89% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Entergy beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

