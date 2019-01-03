Redfin (RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Redfin stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.25. Redfin has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $917,001. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

