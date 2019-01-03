Redfin (RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Macquarie initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.25. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $158,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $917,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 29.9% in the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BBT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 17.4% during the third quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

