Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 65.8% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,346 shares of company stock valued at $157,768,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $159.74 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $102.02 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

