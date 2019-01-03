Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 10,913.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,022,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 2,004,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 1,008.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,402,000 after buying an additional 606,924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,851,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 509,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $189.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $238.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.5223 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

