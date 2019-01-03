Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 807,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 268,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of ZEN opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $66,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,813.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $429,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,568 shares of company stock worth $5,535,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

