Relx PLC (RELX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

