Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 196,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 180.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 57,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 16.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,199,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

