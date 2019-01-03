Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,881 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 87.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $124.19 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,676.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-26881-shares-of-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.