Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.08 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $169,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 480.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $2,972,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 507,017 shares of company stock worth $91,624,466 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.34.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

