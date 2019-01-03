Renren (RENN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Renren stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renren has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.70.

Get Renren alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renren by 53.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 806.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 243,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 189.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.