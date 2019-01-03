Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kohl’s Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Kohl’s stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 153.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 92.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

