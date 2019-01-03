Reviewing Aftermaster (AFTM) and KVH Industries (KVHI)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and Aftermaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.09%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Aftermaster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.15 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -79.69 Aftermaster $1.64 million 1.93 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Aftermaster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -4.88% -0.87% -0.44% Aftermaster -273.06% N/A -806.65%

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Aftermaster on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

