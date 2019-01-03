Reviewing Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Genesee & Wyoming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.67 $3.56 billion $1.92 11.09 Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 1.97 $549.05 million $2.91 25.40

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesee & Wyoming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Genesee & Wyoming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89% Genesee & Wyoming 26.25% 5.81% 2.80%

Volatility & Risk

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Genesee & Wyoming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesee & Wyoming 2 6 2 1 2.18

Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus target price of $86.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genesee & Wyoming is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the department store operation; wholesale and retail sales business; food and beverage sales; real estate leasing and sales; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 16,200 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail service at approximately 40 ports; rail-ferry service in North America, Australia, and Europe; and contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

