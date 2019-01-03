Reviewing Star Buffet (STRZ) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -1.04% N/A -3.89% Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.73% 5.87% 3.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Buffet and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.52 million 0.03 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 0.64 -$36.23 million $0.60 26.32

Star Buffet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Risk & Volatility

Star Buffet has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Buffet and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Star Buffet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

