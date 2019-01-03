Reviewing Wright Investors Service (WISH) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service N/A -17.81% -16.20% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81%

Risk and Volatility

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.65 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 1.93 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wright Investors Service and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Wright Investors Service on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wright Investors Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

