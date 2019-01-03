Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 3044237 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 352.11% and a negative return on equity of 3,654.32%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

