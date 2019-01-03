Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $48.48

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.51, but opened at $48.48. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 3149600 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

