Robert W. Baird Lowers Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $255.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.90.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $16.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,124. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $188.57 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total transaction of $2,318,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.