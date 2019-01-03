Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Short Interest Up 59.4% in December

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,011,141 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 8,165,003 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,632,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,325,000 after buying an additional 512,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rollins by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,323,000 after buying an additional 1,463,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

