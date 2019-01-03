Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $12.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NYSE ROP opened at $266.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $312.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.08.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,599,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

