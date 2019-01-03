Royalties (XRY) Trading 62.9% Lower Over Last Week

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Royalties has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royalties has traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar. One Royalties coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royalties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.02368123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00156348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00204533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026058 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Royalties Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. The official website for Royalties is xry.io. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup.

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royalties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.