Sabre (SABR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sabre is benefiting from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. Moreover, collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. Sabre has a wide range of solutions for the travel marketplace as well as travel and hospitality suppliers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers. Moreover, the company is part of the highly competitive travel distribution market, which requires the company to make regular enhancements, additions and upgrades to its product portfolio that involve substantial investments.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,768. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In related news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,932 shares in the company, valued at $775,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $227,129.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,783 shares of company stock valued at $779,284 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $90,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

