Saia (SAIA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Saia has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1,043.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

