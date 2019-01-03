salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $674,800.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $1,894,050.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $626,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $20,976,845.12.

On Thursday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $1,413,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $1,372,300.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $694,500.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $1,429,100.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $1,384,900.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

