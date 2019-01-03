Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 1,762,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,541,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $375,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

