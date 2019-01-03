Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Position Reduced by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

