Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $935,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 32,953,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,965,000 after buying an additional 954,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

