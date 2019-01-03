SBI (SBHGF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 5.35.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.