Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,171,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,074,000 after buying an additional 5,187,444 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,675,000 after buying an additional 5,152,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,100,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,269,000 after buying an additional 2,663,916 shares during the period. Finally, WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 28,091,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,785 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.8678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab International Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

