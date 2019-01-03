Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.44. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 422,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 416,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,494,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 593,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,144,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 222,818 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

