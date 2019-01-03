Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,608,000 after buying an additional 284,094 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,115,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

