Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

SRG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. 5,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.46. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

In other news, insider James Edwin Bry sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $126,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 26.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,407,000 after acquiring an additional 597,270 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 319.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 902,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

